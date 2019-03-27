After a tumultuous past, Rob Kardashian isn’t going to let anything get in the way of his coparenting relationship with his ex-fianceé, Blac Chyna.

“Angela the mother of my child whom I have a wonderful relationship with decided to drop the child support case because she felt it was in the best interest of our daughter,” the 32-year-old wrote in a statement shared on Wednesday, March 27, via Twitter. “Reports of her wanting to have drinks was totally false and her being late was in reference to a prior meeting concerning our daughter.”

He concluded: “Please stop creating all these falsehoods concerning Angela and I.”

The sock designer’s post comes hours after Hollywood Life reported that the Kardashian family is worried Chyna “might try to seduce” Rob, alleging that the model invited her ex to get drinks after a recent court hearing.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, March 25, that the former Rob & Chyna costars, who share 2-year-old daughter Dream, signed a post-judgment child support modification order last month. While Rob filed to lower child support payments in November 2018, Chyna has agreed to stop the payments all together.

According to the new agreement, the former couple will pay for Dream’s expenses during his or her respective custodial time, and that “no child support shall be payable by either party to the other.”

Additionally, the twosome will “equally share the costs of [Dream’s] medical insurance premiums, any uninsured emergency or routine medical care, and any mutually agreed upon pre-school or private school,” per the paperwork.

A source previously told Us that Rob and Chyna, who got engaged in April 2016 after a whirlwind romance, are on better terms after their December 2016 split.

“They are on speaking terms,” the source explained. “They are working hard to have a better relationship to co-parent Dream.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!