Rob Kardashian is seemingly still a fan of NBA star James Harden despite him being one of Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriends.

Kris Jenner’s only son, 31, retweeted a post from Sports Illustrated on Wednesday, January 16, that read: “James Harden’s scoring during his 30-point game streak which began December 13th … 42.2 points per game. Not. Human.”

Rob added a simple, “Sheesh,” in response to the post as well, applauding the athlete for a stellar basketball season. Khloé, 34, and the 29-year-old Houston Rockets player split in February 2016 after eight months of dating, with Harden telling Sports Illustrated the following year that he “didn’t like all the attention” that came with their public relationship.

The Good American founder spoke out about their short-lived romance during an episode of Kocktails With Khloé and gave a little insight into their split. “I just don’t want to put up with people that,” she said at the time, hinting at possible infidelity. “You want to be monogamous, but then you’re not monogamous.”

Khloé has since moved on with Harden’s fellow NBA player Tristan Thompson. The Strong Looks Better Naked author and the Cleveland Cavaliers star, 27, first sparked dating rumors in August 2016, and went on to welcome their first child — a daughter, True — in April 2018.

Days before the reality star went into labor, Thompson made headlines for cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, but the two have since moved on. A source told Us Weekly in December that the pair are “actively trying” for baby No. 2.

Khloé was most recently spotted sitting courtside as she cheered on the athlete as his team defeated the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center earlier this week.

