Rob Kardashian made a rare on-camera appearance while celebrating sister Khloé Kardashian’s 40th birthday.

Khloé took to Instagram on Thursday, June 27, to commemorate her big day with a photo and video compilation. In addition to throwback shots from throughout her life, the clip included footage of Khloé blowing out the candles on a birthday cake with Rob, 37, her grandma MJ Campbell and her bestie Malika Haqq looking on.

“Happy Birthday scooby boobie 💙💙💙🎈🎈🎈,” Rob wrote in the comments section.

“I love you my favorite human,” Khloé replied.

Khloé and Rob come from a big family — they share sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — but their bond with each other has always been a special one.

“Robert I couldn’t be prouder or more honored to say I am your sister. I couldn’t be prouder to be living life with you. I couldn’t be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing,” Khloé wrote via Instagram in March in honor of Rob’s birthday. “I couldn’t be more blessed or excited that I have an entire lifetime with you! Genuinely you are one of the most loving, hysterical, gentle and majestic human beings I’ve ever known.”

Khloé added that her wish for her brother is that he finds “deep peace” in his life and lets go of “pressure that [his] past has put” on him.

“I dream that you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough. I pray you realize that WE are the lucky ones because we get to share space with you,” she wrote. “I dream for you to be happy.”

Unlike his sisters, Rob prefers to live his life largely out of the public eye. He skipped Kim, 43, and Kanye West’s 2014 wedding and Kourtney, 45, and Travis Barker’s 2022 lavish Italian wedding due to the high-profile nature of the events.

“He is still very much private and prefers low-key celebrations where there aren’t a lot of photographers,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2022 of Rob’s decision to skip Kourtney and Travis’ nuptials. “He doesn’t like being in the spotlight. The whole affair would have been too much for him.”

After appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians with varying frequency for 20 seasons, Rob decided not to participate in the Hulu series The Kardashians, which premiered in 2022 and is currently in its fifth season. However, he did make a small but memorable cameo during a season 4 episode in October 2023.

During the episode, Rob’s mom, Kris Jenner, called him for advice on what kind of woman Scott Disick should date. Rob replied with a phrase that got censored out, leaving Kris, 68, stunned.

“Oh, never mind. OK. I will talk to you later,” Kris said.