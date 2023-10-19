Rob Kardashian made a small but very memorable cameo on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

During the Thursday, October 19, episode, Kris Jenner enlisted her son in helping find the right woman for Scott Disick.

“They have to have a sense of humor. He is one of the funniest guys I know. He reminds me so much of my son, Rob,” she told the cameras before giving Rob, 36, a call. “Rob! What do you think is the perfect girl for Scott?”

Rob took a beat before responding with a phrase that got censored out. Kris, 67, appeared stunned by his answer, saying, “Oh, never mind. OK. I will talk to you later.”

Viewers got a hint at Rob’s phrase of choice when a producer noted Disney wouldn’t let them include “**** whore” — as the subtitle read — on screen. “We will just bleep it,” Kris quipped.

Rob originally played a large role in his family’s reality TV empire when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered in 2007. The E! series later started to document his emotional struggles and weight gain until Rob chose to make less appearances. He made a brief reality return during his tumultuous relationship with Blac Chyna in 2016 but their series Rob & Chyna was canceled following their split.

Eagle-eyed fans have caught glimpses of Rob out of the frame on The Kardashians. Rob has yet to mark an official return as he continues to focus on raising his and Blac Chyna’s 6-year-old daughter, Dream.

“He’s still very private and isn’t active on social media. [He] doesn’t share a lot about his personal life,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2022. “He’s dating but is also private about that. He’s been on this amazing health and wellness journey and continues to make that his focus. He’s in good shape and is happy with how far he’s come. He’s never going to stop caring about his mental health and overall health — it’s important to him so he can be the best father to Dream.”

Earlier this year, a second insider offered an update on Rob’s friendship with Scott, 40, as well.

“Rob has always had a close bond with Scott, and they’ve maintained that relationship even though Scott and Kourtney are done,” the source shared in March. “Scott will always be family to Rob as the father of his niece and nephews even though things didn’t work out between him and Kourtney.”

The insider continued: “They don’t see each other as often as they did when Scott and Kourtney were together, but it’s the type of bond where they pick up right where they left off anytime they’re together or see each other at family events.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.