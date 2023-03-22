Brothers for life! Rob Kardashian and Scott Disick are still tight even though the Flip It Like Disick alum is no longer dating Kourtney Kardashian.

“Rob has always had a close bond with Scott, and they’ve maintained that relationship even though Scott and Kourtney are done,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Scott will always be family to Rob as the father of his niece and nephews even though things didn’t work out between him and Kourtney.”

The insider continued: “They don’t see each other as often as they did when Scott and Kourtney were together, but it’s the type of bond where they pick up right where they left off anytime they’re together or see each other at family events.”

Disick, 39, began dating Kourtney, 43, in 2006. The on-again, off-again pair welcomed three children — sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10 — before calling it quits for good in 2015. Disick has been a fixture on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, its spinoffs and the family’s Hulu show since the OG series premiered in 2007 while Rob, 36, has opted to stay out of the spotlight in recent years.

“He’s still very private and isn’t active on social media. [He] doesn’t share a lot about his personal life,” another source told Us of the Arthur George founder in May 2022. “He’s dating but is also private about that. He’s been on this amazing health and wellness journey and continues to make that his focus. He’s in good shape and is happy with how far he’s come. He’s never going to stop caring about his mental health and overall health — it’s important to him so he can be the best father to [5-year-old daughter] Dream.”

Rob shares Dream with his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, whom he dated on and off from 2016 to 2017. The model, 34, later sued the Kardashian family in 2017, claiming that they interfered with the future of her reality show Rob & Chyna.

The lawsuit — which named Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — went to trial in April 2022. One month later, the jury sided with the Kardashian clan and Chyna was awarded no damages.

As for Disick and Kourtney, both reality TV personalities have moved on since their split. The Poosh founder exchanged vows with Travis Barker at a Santa Barbara, California, courthouse in May 2022. One week later, the pair had a lavish ceremony in Italy with family and friends.

Following the nuptials, Kourtney became stepmom of the 47-year-old Blink 182 drummer’s kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17. Barker is also a father figure to Atiana De La Hoya, 23, whom Moakler, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

The Talentless founder, for his part, dated Sofia Richie on and off from May 2017 to August 2020 and Amelia Hamlin from November 2020 to September 2021. In August 2022, Us confirmed that Disick had been dating Kimberly Stewart “for a few months.”