Rob Kardashian took an opportunity to shade his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, on Monday, January 14 — and declare his crush on a woman she is beefing with, Alexis Skyy.

The Arthur George sock designer, 31, posted a picture of the Love & Hip Hop star, calling her his “WCW” less than two days after the 24-year-old got into a physical fight with Chyna, 30. Kardashian also added, “I’ve been wanting you for so long.”

The alleged altercation took place at a private party on Saturday, January 12, after Skyy claimed that the Rob & Chyna star threw a drink at her. According to the VH1 personality’s Instagram Live video, Chyna invited her to a VIP section at the event where they had a few drinks together before the mood dramatically changed.

In a video posted by The Shade Room, Skyy can be seen chasing Chyna through a crowd of guests at the party after taking a swing at her. Attendees of the party got in between the two and broke up the altercation before Skyy was kicked out of the bash.

“I am like the nicest person in the world,” Skyy said in an Instagram Live video from outside the party. “I’m sitting down, minding my business, somebody said, ‘Yo, Chyna is at the party, she want to kick it wit you. So I went over there, I sat with her, we kicked it, we had a drink or two. After the second drink, we had some Red Bull, and out of nowhere this bitch starts, ‘Bitch, you gotta get the f—k up out of my section.’ I said, ‘Who the f—k are you talking to?’ She’s like, ‘You gotta get up right now.’”

She added: “So at that point, she starts throwing a drink … we start throwing hands. So from there on, whatever happened, happened. I got kicked out.” (Chyna’s rep has not responded to a request for comment.)

Kardashian and Chyna have had a rocky relationship since they ended their engagement in December 2016. Recently, the California native filed to lower his child support payments to Chyna for their 2-year-old daughter, Dream. The Lashed Bar owner seemingly slammed her ex in an Instagram Story the following week.

“‘So’ my children aren’t Supposed to live the same lifestyles as their fathers ETC ETC ha ?” she wrote on November 19, swiping at Kardashian and Tyga, with whom she shares son King, 6. “As a single Mother, I provide for them and give them the luxury lifestyle they deserve…..WOW!!!”

Despite their on-again off-again feud, a source told Us Weekly in May 2018 that “Chyna and Rob are coparenting a lot better than anyone thought they would.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!