Rob Lowe let loose at his family’s Independence Day celebrations.

Lowe, 60, showed off his toned physique while celebrating with his family on Thursday, July 4, in Santa Barbara, California. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor was photographed shirtless jumping from a boat and into the water while wearing a pair of blue and white swim shorts.

Lowe was joined by his two sons, Matt, 31, and John, 29, whom he shares with wife Sheryl Berkoff. (The couple tied the knot in 1991.) After enjoying some father-son bonding on Matt’s boat, the group was later joined by a larger party to go fishing, per The Daily Mail.

The West Wing alum also marked the holiday with a selfie taken in front of an American flag made out of red, white and blue roses which he shared via Instagram on Thursday. “Happy 4th! God bless the USA!” Lowe captioned his post.

Lowe, who celebrated his milestone 60th birthday in March, has been vocal about maintaining a healthy lifestyle as he grows older. Speaking with People in February, Lowe explained that he doesn’t concern himself with “diets” or weight loss drugs such as Ozempic.

“I’m trying to be even more disciplined now as I’m older just because as you get older, you need to watch what you eat even more than when you were younger,” he told the outlet on February 19. “So I tried to cut sugar completely as my New Year’s resolution. And now I’m figuring, OK, that’s not sustainable for me, but how do I really watch my sugar consumption?”

He added, “I see people who are taking all the new weight loss drugs and that’s great, and it’s really changed their lives. But my concern always is, ‘OK now what?’ What’s the plan for the longevity of everything?”

Earlier this year, Lowe told The Healthy By Reader’s Digest that he was “psyched” to turn 60. “I remember 40, I remember 50, and going into 60 feels exactly like that did early on,” he told the outlet in February of entering a new decade.

“Each year we get, we’re lucky,” he explained at the time. “A lot of people don’t get [birthdays], and I feel like I’m the best version of myself that I’ve ever been. I felt that way at 40 and 50. If one keeps exploring and pushing and challenging themselves and staying interested and interesting, then age really is nothing but a number.”