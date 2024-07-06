Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Rob Lowe Shows Off Shirtless Physique at July 4th Beach Party With His Sons

By
Rob Lowe Shows Off Shirtless Physique at July 4th Beach Party With His Sons
Rob Lowe GARRETT PRESS/MEGA

Rob Lowe let loose at his family’s Independence Day celebrations.

Lowe, 60, showed off his toned physique while celebrating with his family on Thursday, July 4, in Santa Barbara, California. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor was photographed shirtless jumping from a boat and into the water while wearing a pair of blue and white swim shorts.

Lowe was joined by his two sons, Matt, 31, and John, 29, whom he shares with wife Sheryl Berkoff. (The couple tied the knot in 1991.) After enjoying some father-son bonding on Matt’s boat, the group was later joined by a larger party to go fishing, per The Daily Mail.

The West Wing alum also marked the holiday with a selfie taken in front of an American flag made out of red, white and blue roses which he shared via Instagram on Thursday. “Happy 4th! God bless the USA!” Lowe captioned his post.

Best Firefighter TV Shows

Related: Best Firefighter TV Shows: ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Fire Country,’ More

Lowe, who celebrated his milestone 60th birthday in March, has been vocal about maintaining a healthy lifestyle as he grows older. Speaking with People in February, Lowe explained that he doesn’t concern himself with “diets” or weight loss drugs such as Ozempic.

“I’m trying to be even more disciplined now as I’m older just because as you get older, you need to watch what you eat even more than when you were younger,” he told the outlet on February 19. “So I tried to cut sugar completely as my New Year’s resolution. And now I’m figuring, OK, that’s not sustainable for me, but how do I really watch my sugar consumption?”

Deal Alert! The Dyson Airstrait Straightener is Now $100 off!

Deal of the Day

Deal Alert! The Dyson Airstrait Straightener is Now $100 off! View Deal

Rob Lowe Shows Off Shirtless Physique at July 4th Beach Party With His Sons
Rob Lowe GARRETT PRESS/MEGA

He added, “I see people who are taking all the new weight loss drugs and that’s great, and it’s really changed their lives. But my concern always is, ‘OK now what?’ What’s the plan for the longevity of everything?”

Rob Lowe’s Honest Quotes About His Sobriety Journey Over the Years: ‘It Doesn’t Get Any Easier’

Related: Rob Lowe’s Honest Quotes About His Sobriety Journey Over the Years

Earlier this year, Lowe told The Healthy By Reader’s Digest that he was “psyched” to turn 60. “I remember 40, I remember 50, and going into 60 feels exactly like that did early on,” he told the outlet in February of entering a new decade.

“Each year we get, we’re lucky,” he explained at the time. “A lot of people don’t get [birthdays], and I feel like I’m the best version of myself that I’ve ever been. I felt that way at 40 and 50. If one keeps exploring and pushing and challenging themselves and staying interested and interesting, then age really is nothing but a number.”

In this article

1375370030rob lowe 206

Rob Lowe

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!