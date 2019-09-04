Robby-Hayes-Jokes-He-Pre-Ordered-Ex-Amanda-Stanton’s-New-Book





should skip right to chapter 8 in’s new book, Now Accepting Roses: Finding Myself While Searching for the One … and Other Lessons I Learned from The Bachelor.

The 30-year-old former swimmer joked about reading Stanton’s memoir after Us Weekly teased the juicy details from the tell-all, including Hayes’ relationship and subsequent breakup with the 29-year-old.

“Pre-ordered this,” he wrote in the comments section of Us’ Instagram on Tuesday, September 3. “Can’t wait.”

In the book, Stanton wrote that Hayes was “the biggest douchebag ever” when they first met on Bachelor in Paradise season 4 during the summer of 2017. However, after production halted for 10 days due to the sexual misconduct investigation between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, the twosome chatted off camera.

“When we returned to Paradise, I saw him as a cool guy friend, someone I could hang out with. As time passed, I grew lonely for companionship while we were filming because I didn’t have any of my girlfriends there,” Stanton explained. “I wasn’t blind to the fact Robby was trying to make something happen between the two of us. If you watch the episodes, you’ll see he tried to kiss me twenty or so times, and every time I denied him.”

According to Stanton, producers encouraged her to “move forward” with Hayes because she “wasn’t there for a free vacation.”

While the pair began “casually dating,” Stanton wrote that she never “fully believed there would be a future” between them because he couldn’t commit or be loyal to her.

After breaking things off at the end of the season, Stanton claimed that Hayes wanted the twosome to come out as a couple at the live reunion special, but she refused.

“As that point, I hadn’t even seen him in weeks,” she explained. “When a fan direct messaged me a photo of Robby kissing another girl at a concert, I was further convinced he wasn’t truly interested in any type of relationship or commitment. … I felt his motivation was to look good and get more airtime.”

Stanton concluded that she “kind of” regretted returning to Bachelor in Paradise for the second time. The former Bachelor contestant’s first stint on the dating spinoff resulted in her failed engagement to Josh Murray, which she also details in the book.

“But I also know that had I not gone, I would have wondered ‘what if,’” she wrote. “I’m also glad I allowed myself the chance to make memories to replace the ones that made me sad.”

Now Accepting Roses is available now.

