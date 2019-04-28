Nothing to see here, folks! As both Amanda Stanton and her ex-boyfriend Robby Hayes attended the same music festival on Saturday, April 27, the pair nearly crossed paths.

“They totally avoided a run-in,” an insider tells Us Weekly of their time at Stagecoach in Indio, California. “Amanda left about an hour before Robby arrived.”

However, Hayes has seemingly put things behind him, telling Us at the country music extravaganza that “he has no bad blood with Amanda” and even “invited her to an event he’s hosting over the weekend.” The pair split in September 2017 shortly after they got together during season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Meanwhile, another one of Stanton’s former beaus was also at the music event. Her most recent ex-boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs, shared multiple pictures from Stagecoach. The former Bachelor contestant, 29, opened up about dealing with their sudden split earlier this month.

“As far as the breakup goes, it’s not my first rodeo. So I think I’ve kind of learned how to deal with breakups and I’ve just been spending a lot of time with my kids and my family and hanging out with my friends and keeping busy,” Stanton told Us on Saturday. “I’m doing really well.”

Stanton was surrounded by gal pals — including former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman — at the music fest, and shared pictures of their fun night. “I know they say I move on too fast but this one gon last (cause her name is Andi…and I’m so good with that),” the mother of two captioned a cute pic that showed the Single State of Mind author, 32, holding her, with a nod to Ariana Grande‘s breakup anthem “Thank U, Next.”

Stanton and Jacobs sparked split speculation on social media in March shortly after moving in together in a beachfront home in California. Jacobs confirmed the two had broken up in the comments section of an Instagram picture of himself at the time, when a follower asked if infidelity was involved.

“There was no cheating,” he wrote. “I’d always be there for the girls and I’ve voiced that many a time. Coming from having a deadbeat Dad I’ve chosen to live my life nothing like him. They touched my heart and vice versa. No matter what I’ll always be around for them.”

Stanton, meanwhile, broke her silence on the situation days later, saying she was “completely blindsided.” The Lani the Label founder shares two daughters, Kinsley, 7, and Charlie, 5, with ex Nick Buonfiglio. Prior to her relationship with Jacobs, Stanton was linked to Bachelor Nation’s Ben Higgins and Josh Murray.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

