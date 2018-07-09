Robin Wright is breaking her silence. The actress spoke out about her former House of Cards costar Kevin Spacey for the first time since he was accused of sexual misconduct.

“We were coworkers, really. We never socialized outside of work,” Wright, 52, told Savannah Guthrie on the Today show on Monday, July 9. “[It was a] respectful, professional relationship. He was so great with me and was never disrespectful to me, so that’s my personal experience. That’s the only thing I feel that I have the right to talk about.”

Spacey, 58, was fired from the sixth and final season of the Netflix political drama in November, days after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making a sexual advance toward him in 1986 when Rapp was 14. The Emmy nominee said in a statement at the time that he did not remember the alleged encounter, but apologized “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” Spacey also came out as gay in the same statement, much to the chagrin of many members of the LGBT community. Several other people have since come forward to accuse him of sexual harassment or assault.

Wright revealed on Monday that she has not spoken to her former onscreen husband since the allegations were made against him. “I haven’t heard from him and I don’t even know how to reach him,” she said. “Kevin and I knew each other between ‘action’ and ‘cut’ and in between setups, where we would giggle. I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is.”

The Golden Globe winner (who plays Claire Underwood on House of Cards) said she doesn’t “know how to comment” on Netflix’s decision to part ways with the actor. “I think at the time the shock was so intense all over the nation — for many reasons, many stories, many people,” she added. “I think that everybody felt that it was respectful to back off.”

Spacey sought treatment in Arizona in the wake of the scandal. He has not been spotted publicly since.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!