Ron Goldman’s Dad Fred Reacts to O.J. Simpson’s Death

Ron Goldman’s dad, Fred Goldman, has broken his silence on O.J. Simpson’s death.

“The only thing I have to say is that today is a further reminder of how long Ron has been gone and how long we have missed him,” he told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 11. “The only thing that is truly important today are the victims.”

News broke on Thursday that Simpson died at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the Simpson family shared in a statement via X. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

While Simpson rose to fame as a football standout, his name became rooted in infamy when his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron (a close friend of Brown Simpson) were found stabbed to death outside of her Los Angeles home in 1994. (They wed in 1985, but their marriage ended in 1992.)

Following a low speed Bronco chase through the city and highways around Los Angeles, Simpson was arrested and subsequently charged with the murders of which he was acquitted. The trial, a.k.a The Trial of the Century, served as the inspiration for the 2016 limited series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Simpson was later found liable for the wrongful death of and battery against Ron in a civil suit filed by Ron’s family. Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victims’ families. It was reported in February that Simpson was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, but the former NFL athlete never publicly confirmed his diagnosis. When rumors swirled that he was in hospice, Simpson took to social media to deny the speculation.

“Hospice? Hospice?! You talkin’ about hospice?” Simpson said in a video posted via X in February. “No, I’m not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there.”

Simpson’s legal woes resurfaced in the media when he was arrested in September 2007 after leading a group of men into a room at a Las Vegas hotel and casino to steal sports memorabilia. He was charged with a number of felony counts, including kidnapping and armed robbery.

Simpson served nine years in a Nevada prison before being granted an early release in July 2017 from Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada.