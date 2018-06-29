Playing it cool at home. Following an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley — in which she allegedly dragged him with a car — Ronnie Ortiz-Magro opted to skip a trip back to Seaside Heights, New Jersey, with the rest of the cast for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 2.

According to the local Asbury Park Press, the original cast — including Deena Cortese, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Jenni “JWoww” Farley — were spotted filming around the beachside town that made them famous, including locations like the original “Jersey Shore” house, the boardwalk, and at the infamous Shore Store before they dined at the Spicy Cantina — all sans Ortiz-Magro. (It’s unclear whether the cast was filming scenes for the actual show or just taking promo shots.)

A source tells Us Weekly that “Ronnie is in Vegas with his daughter,” and noted that “his family flew out there to be with him.”

The insider adds that “Ronnie stayed back,” noting that “he’s recovering from his injuries. He was hurt pretty badly and needs the time to heal.”

The cast outing comes less than a week after Us Weekly exclusively broke the news on Tuesday, June 26, that Harley was arrested for domestic battery after she allegedly hit the 32-year-old reality star in the face on Sunday while driving home from a barbecue, which led to the incident with the car.

“He asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car,” an insider claimed to Us at the time. “She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seatbelt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. … Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.” Harley was later released on bail later that same day.

The former couple — who share 2-month-old daughter Ariana — haven’t fully cut ties on their communication, however. “Jen has been around,” the source tells Us. “Things change between the two of them on a daily basis. They could be back on tomorrow.”

Ortiz-Magro and Harley, 31, put an end to their relationship of a year in April, but briefly reconciled. They called it quits again in late May, and ended up in a physical altercation on June 7, while the reality star was filming season 2 of the hit MTV series.

