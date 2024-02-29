Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Are 'Ecstatic' About Baby No. 2

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are “ecstatic” about welcoming their second child to their brood.

“Rooney and Joaquin love being parents,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “They’re a team and are really relishing this journey together.”

Mara, 38, debuted her baby bump at the Berlin International Film Festival premiere of La Cocina earlier this month while striking a pose on the red carpet.

Mara and Phoenix, 49, are already the proud parents to son River. Named after Phoenix’s late brother, their first child arrived in summer 2020.

“River has enhanced their lives more than they’ve ever imagined and has brought them closer together,” a source exclusively told Us in May 2021. “They’re a very private couple and want River to have a normal, healthy upbringing.”

When it comes to raising their children, the insider noted that Mara and Phoenix plan to remain relatively private.

“They feel strongly about raising him out of the spotlight and feel they will let him decide once he’s older if he’d like to follow in their path as an actor,” the source told Us.

The insider added at the time that Mara and Phoenix had “talked about having another baby” together.

“[They] are hoping for it to be sooner than later — within the next year or so,” the source said. “Rooney feels very blessed to be so close with her sister Kate [Mara] that she’d like for River to have a special bond with his future sibling.”

While the pair have been rather tight-lipped about parenting, Phoenix said in June 2021 that he won’t push his son to follow in his lead when it comes to his diet if he doesn’t want to.

“Well, certainly I would hope that [he is vegan], but I’m not going to impose my belief on my child,” Phoenix told The Sunday Times. “I don’t think that’s right. … So I’m not going to perpetuate the lie, but I’m also not going to force him to be vegan. I’ll support him. That’s my plan.”

Us confirmed Mara and Phoenix’s engagement in July 2019. The twosome met in 2016 on the set of Mary Magdalene where Mara played the show’s titular character alongside Phoenix, who portrayed Jesus.

Watch the exclusive video above to learn more about their decision to go public — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.