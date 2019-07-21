Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix are ready for their next big role — as spouses! The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo actress and the Joker star are engaged, Us Weekly can confirm.

The news comes less than two months after Mara, 34, and Phoenix, 44, sparked speculation that they were taking the next step in their relationship after the Social Network actress was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand. The bling was on full display in May as Mara ran errands in Los Angeles carrying a “Go Vegan” bag.

The couple met in 2016 on the set of the film Mary Magdalene in which Mara played the title role alongside Phoenix as Jesus. The future spouses began dating shortly after and made their red carpet debut in May 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival’s closing ceremony.

Months later, Phoenix confirmed in an interview with The New York Times that he and the Carol actress were living together in the Hollywood Hills. “They don’t really like to go out,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They mainly just like to be with each other as the two of them. They’re in their own bubble.”

While the A-list stars tend to fly under the radar, the twosome enjoy quiet double dates with Mara’s sister, Kate Mara, and her husband, Jamie Bell.

“[Rooney and I] live in L.A. and the rest of our family is in New York, so we try to see each other as much as possible,” Kate, 36, told Us in July 2018. “We talk about everything personal that you would talk [about] with your close friends, your siblings.”

That same month, a source told Us that Rooney and Phoenix “are so in love,” but don’t feel the pressure to put a husband and wife label on their relationship. “They think marriage is too mainstream,” the insider dished.

