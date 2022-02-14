A couple no more. Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker have called it quits after more than two years of dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Mandalorian actress, 42, and the New Jersey senator, 52, were first linked in December 2018 when they were spotted holding hands while seeing a play in New York City. Three months later, the Josie and the Pussycats star confirmed that she and the politician were dating.

“He’s a wonderful human being,” she told TMZ in March 2019. “It’s good to spend some time together when we can. We’re very busy.”

Booker recalled meeting Dawson in 2018 at a summer fundraiser, then running into her later that year and asking to see her again. “I had trouble asking for her phone number,” the Yale Law School grad told The Washington Post in October 2019. “I think I said something really stupid like, ‘Uh, how would I get in touch with you?’ And she mercifully said something like, ‘Oh, you want my phone number?’ And my insides were like, ‘Hell, yeah!’”

The Luke Cage alum supported the former Newark, New Jersey, mayor throughout his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. “Cory, you continue to inspire me everyday,” Dawson tweeted after the Stanford University graduate suspended his campaign in January 2020. “On this journey you and your remarkable team have represented the best in us and I know you will continue to. Thank you. I see you. I love you.”

Booker replied via Twitter: “I love you honey, so much.”

The former Daredevil star previously opened up about how the couple had to figure out how to make their romance work remotely, given Booker’s political commitments and Dawson’s filming schedule. In October 2019, the New York City native told Us that her then-boyfriend would send her “romantic” poems and songs every morning that they weren’t together.

“He sends me all kinds of stuff. I mean, it’s like, stuff like the oldies, stuff that he finds just on Spotify or whatever it is,” she explained. “They’re usually kind of romantic. … It’s interesting because he sends a poem with each one because, sometimes, I don’t necessarily know why [he sent that song]. But it’s something that’s on his mind or something that’s going on, or a place that we are in the relationship. So, it’s usually pretty personal.”

Dawson noted that she usually shared Booker’s missives with her 19-year-old daughter Isabella, whom she adopted in 2014. “I’ll share with her what song he sent me and she’ll judge it on its twerk-ability, you know,” she quipped. “So, it’s fun. You know, it just kind of keeps us all connected.”

