Rose McGowan is getting candid about grieving the death of fellow Charmed star Shannen Doherty at the age of 53.

“I can’t stop crying,” McGowan, 50, wrote via Instagram comment on Sunday, July 14. “A world without Shannen Doherty is inconceivable.”

McGowan had replied to Jawbreaker costar Julie Benz, who called Doherty’s death “heartbreaking” in her own social media message.

Doherty died on Saturday, July 13, after a lengthy battle with cancer and her publicist confirmed the news one day later.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” publicist Leslie Sloane told Us Weekly in a Sunday statement. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

McGowan initially broke her silence on Doherty’s death — the pair both played Haliwell siblings on The WB’s Charmed but did not appear on the show simultaneously — via Instagram.

“Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion,” she wrote. “I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live.”

McGowan added, “Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen’s great love for directing, for acting, Holly [Marie Combs], her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary. Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way.”

Doherty, Combs, 50, and Alyssa Milano starred as the Halliwell witches for the first three seasons of Charmed. Doherty was let go ahead of season 4 after an alleged feud with Milano, 51. (Milano has denied she got Doherty fired.) She was replaced with McGowan, who played the siblings’ younger, half-sister.

Since Charmed wrapped, Doherty and McGowan formed a special friendship.

“We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect,” McGowan concluded. “A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts. May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever. Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister.”