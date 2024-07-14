Celebrities are paying tribute to Shannen Doherty, who died on Saturday, July 13, at the age of 53.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane told Us Weekly in a Sunday, July 14, statement. “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

After the news of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s death made headlines, many stars and former coworkers shared their memories of the actress and offered their condolences. Keep scrolling for more:

Olivia Munn

Munn, who recently underwent a mastectomy and a hysterectomy amid her own breast cancer battle, shared a poignant message in the comments of Doherty’s June 25 Instagram post.

“Fly so high, my friend 💔💔💔💔,” Munn commented.

Alyssa Milano

Milano starred with Doherty on The WB’s Charmed for its first three seasons. Doherty previously claimed in December 2023 that Milano was the reason she was fired. (Milano denied the claims at the time.)

“It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of,” Milano told Us on Sunday in an exclusive statement. “She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

Jason Priestley

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen. She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time,” Doherty’s Beverly Hills, 90210 twin, Priestley, wrote via Instagram.

Eric West

“My heart is broken. It was a pleasure to meet Shannen Doherty while filming our movie Fortress a little over 2 years ago,” West wrote via X. “She was full of warm energy and positive vibes. So young. So talented. May she rest well.”

Misan Harriman

“RIP Shannen Doherty,” the photographer, best known for his relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, wrote via X.

Patrick Dancy

“You are now FREE. No pain, no suffering,” the actor wrote via Instagram comment underneath Doherty’s last post. “Only Bliss, only love, only peace. Rest well young lady. Peace and comfort to your family.🙏🏽🕊️.”

Gennefer Gross

“I hope Dylan and Brenda are enjoying a post-surf milkshake at the Peach Pit in the sky. RIP Shannen Doherty,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm writer penned via X, referring to Doherty’s 90210 costar Luke Perry. (Perry died in 2019.)