Rose McGowan is firing back. The 44-year-old actress had choice words for Harvey Weinstein after the disgraced film exec, 65, denounced her accusations against him.

“F—k you you f—king douche bag loser from hell. You will burn,” the Citizen Rose star tweeted on Tuesday, January 30. “You will be an empty suit coffin. You go fall of the planet you f—k. #RoseArmy BREATHE FIRE.”

“I’m going to step on your fat neck for all time #HarveyWeinstein,” she wrote in another post. “I WILL SAY YOUR NAME. It is you who did this to us. THIEF!”

The Brave author’s remarks come one day after Weinsetin’s attorney issued a statement denying claims that he sexually assaulted her. “As a general matter, Harvey Weinstein and his attorneys have refrained from publicly criticizing any of the women who have made allegations of sexual assault against Mr. Weinstein despite a wealth of evidence that would demonstrate the patent falsity of these claims,” the former Miramax executive’s attorney, Ben Brafman, told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, January 30. “Watch the ‘performance’ by Rose McGowan as she looks to promote her new book however, has made it impossible to remain quiet as she tries to smear Mr. Weinstien with a bold lie that is denied not only by Mr. Weinstien himself, but by at least two witnesses, including Ms. McGowan’s own manager at the time who Ms. McGowan claims to have confided in the day after the alleged assault an an A-list actor Ben Afflect who Ms. McGowan claims to have also told about her encounter with Mr. Weinstien shortly after the incident she now describes as ‘rape,’ but which in 1997 she described to her manager as a ‘consensual’ act of sex.”

The Oscar winner was let go from his own company in October 2017 after The New York Times published an exposé including more than three decades of sexual harassment accusations. Following the article’s publication, more than 60 more women have come forward alleging Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them as well. The filmmaker has denied all allegations made against him.

As previously reported, McGowan claimed in her memoir that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in a hotel room during Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, in 1997. The Planet Terror actress alleged Weinstien pushed her into a bathroom, pulled her clothes off and performed oral sex on her while he pleasured himself.

McGowan also claimed she told Ben Affleck, 45, about the alleged encounter, who allegedly told her, “Goddamm it. I told him to stop doing that.” Affleck denied having known about the claim in a Twitter post last October.

