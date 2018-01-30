She’s not here for the impostors. During Rose McGowan’s Tuesday, January 30, appearance on The View to promote her new memoir, Brave, the actress took aim at Justin Timberlake for his support of the Time’s Up movement.

After repeating her claims that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her at the 1997 Sundance Film Festival, the 44-year-old Charmed alum took the opportunity to share her thoughts on the legal defense fund providing support to victims of sexual abuse in the workplace.

When asked about what she previously deemed “Hollywood fakery,” McGowan said: “The intentions are good, but I know the people behind it. It’s four CAA agents who needed good PR. And I hope that they desperately help these women.”

She added: “Then there’s Justin Timberlake hashtagging ‘My wife looks hot tonight hashtag Time’s Up’ hashtag I just did a movie with Woody Allen.’ So come on, it is fake. I wish it weren’t — I wish everybody were good. I’m sorry to puncture your heroes, but sometimes these heroes need to be better.”

This isn’t the first time the “Man of the Woods” singer, 36, has faced backlash for his recent work with Allen on Wonder Wheel. Dylan Farrow — whose sexual assault claims against her adoptive father, Allen, have recently resurfaced — called Timberlake out earlier this month after he tweeted a question about the saying “you can’t have your cake and eat it too.”

“The saying means, for example, you can’t support #TIMESUP and praise sexual predators at the same time,” she responded on January 23. “You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. – retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. – eating the cake).”

As previously reported, The New York Times was the first to report in October 2017 that McGowan actress had reached a $100,000 settlement with the Weinstein following an alleged encounter at a hotel room during the 1997 Sundance Film Festival. The payout was “not to be construed as an admission” of guilt by the producer, but intended to “avoid litigation and buy peace,” according to legal documents obtained by the Times.

