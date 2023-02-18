Roseanne Barr still has a few secrets. After more than 40 years in Hollywood, the comedian shared some fun facts with Us Weekly that fans might not know yet.

The Utah native, 70, released her first comedy special in 17 years on Monday, February 13. “I’m back 🙂 I am so excited to do this special for my fans, BUT I am SUPER EXCITED to do it for the people who hate me!” Barr wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “I am proud to say it’s my most offensive hour ever! Cancel This bitches!!!!”

She told Us, “I prepared for my first comedy special in 17 years with a lot of introspection, writing, worry and prayer.”

Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! is available now on Fox Nation.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Scroll down to learn more about Barr:

1. After a long day, I decompress by watching wild animal videos on YouTube.

2. The most common thing fans say to me on the street is, “You raised me; you were like a mom to me.”

3. Some keepsakes I’ve taken from previous sets include drinking glasses, shot glasses, soap dishes, plates, wigs and costumes.

4. My secret talent is that I can burp the alphabet.

5. My first car was a ’73 Gremlin.

6. The most famous person in my phone book is Barbra Streisand.

7. My favorite meal to cook is bouillabaisse.

8. The most starstruck I’ve ever been was the night I sang for four presidents with Tony Bennett.

9. My favorite item in my wardrobe is my vintage Chanel suit.

10. My favorite movie is Network.

11. My favorite room is my bedroom.

12. My celebrity crush growing up was Paul Newman.

13. My favorite book is A Confederacy of Dunces.

14. A song that brings back the best memories is “Fight the Power” by the Isley Brothers. It reminds me of being a ’60s radical.

15. My go-to karaoke song is “Lose Yourself” by Eminem.

16. I’d love to see the Great Wall of China. I heard they have good Chinese food over there.

17. My favorite guilty-pleasure TV show is Meet the Press.

18. My favorite snacks are cheeses!

19. My favorite thing about portraying Roseanne [Connor on Roseanne] was writing the jokes that everyone would repeat at work on Monday.

20. I prepared for my first comedy special in 17 years with a lot of introspection, writing, worry and prayer.

21. The comedian I looked up to the most was Lenny Bruce. He was my dad’s favorite.

22. My advice for up-and-coming comedians is: “Don’t bother.”

23. My alternate profession would be a librarian.

24. On a typical Sunday afternoon, you’d find me in bed watching the internet or in the kitchen cooking, just like every other day.

25. My most embarrassing moment was one of my first times performing — I was so nervous, I peed my pants when they introduced me.