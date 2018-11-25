Setting the record straight. Roseanne Barr took to Twitter to deny rumors she suffered a heart attack after a man claiming to be her assistant called a radio host to say that she was ill.

“I’m fine,” the former Roseanne star, 66, captioned a photo of herself wearing a faux corset T-shirt and leggings on Saturday, November 24.

She elaborated with a second tweet, writing, “I was the victim of a prank. I’ve had no medical issues. I’m spending time at home with my family and relaxing.”

Earlier on Saturday, a man named Frank who claimed to be Roseanne’s assistant called Sputnik News radio host Lee Stranahan while he was recording a live Periscope video to say that she was suffering a medical emergency.

“Yes, this is Roseanne’s assistant,” the man can be heard saying in a clip. “This is Roseanne’s assistant, Frank … She just had a heart attack. I’m trying to figure out exactly what to do about this.”

He continued, “You left her a voicemail, email? And you were talking about underwear and stuff?”

Stranahan, 53, tweeted about the incident on Saturday. “I was doing a call-in segment about Zionism on Periscope when the phone rang, saying it was my friend @therealroseanne,” he wrote. “I was surprised but it’s a topic she’s interested in so … It was her assistant, saying she’d had a heart attack. This went out live. I don’t know her status.”

He also tweeted, “Please send prayers to @therealroseanne.”

The talk show host clarified on Twitter that the call came from Barr’s real phone number and that he had indeed previously left her a voicemail about underwear as a joke.

Later that day, he gave fans an update, tweeting, “I’ve spoken to her on the phone. She is fine. This is so weird.”

Barr has largely remained out of the spotlight since the reboot of her ABC series, Roseanne, was canceled in May over a tweet the comedian posted in which she made a racist slur against former White House aide Valerie Jarrett.

Its spinoff, The Conners, debuted in September without Barr.

