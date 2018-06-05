Roseanne Barr: I’m ‘Making Restitution for the Pain I Have Caused’

Ready to make nice? Roseanne Barr shared a cryptic tweet about restitution a week after the Roseanne reboot was canceled as a result of her racist tweet about former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett.

“I’m making restitution for the pain I have caused,” the 65-year-old sitcom star tweeted on Tuesday, June 5.

I'm making restitution for the pain I have caused. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 5, 2018

While Barr did not specify what her tweet is referring to, her post comes amid reports that ABC is considering a Roseanne spinoff series. Multiple outlets, including TVLine and TMZ, have reported that a series starring Sara Gilbert’s Darlene is a possibility for the network.

Gilbert has yet to address the reports about a spinoff centered around her character, but the Roseanne actress and producer did open up about the controversy on the Monday, June 4, episode of The Talk.

“A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I am proud of the show we made. The show has always been about love, diversity and inclusion, and it’s sad to see it end in this way,” Gilbert said. “I am sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision that ABC made.”

Barr, meanwhile, previously claimed she was done with Twitter after she apologized for her tweet that called Jarrett the child of “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes” but that does not appear to be the case. The controversial comedian retweeted multiple users on Tuesday, including one post that read, “@therealrosanne You didn’t cause any pain. Those people always hated you. Valerie Jarrett wants Israelis and Jews chased into the sea, and she’ll celebrate.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!