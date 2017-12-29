Roseanne Barr posted a series of confusing tweets on Friday, December 29, that claimed she has “had enough.” Barr has since deleted all of the tweets.

“i won’t be censored or silence chided or corrected and continue to work. I retire right now. I’ve had enough. bye!” Barr tweeted to followers on Friday. The 65-year-old actress then retweeted her own tweet from Thursday, December 28, that read “have you been threatened by fans of HRC? Tell us about it-#MeToo.”

Barr added, “i have been ‘directed’ to stop defending myself against the attacks by leftists. I no longer gaf what they tell me.” The Emmy winner, who has vocally supported Donald Trump in the past, also retweeted fans who defended her after multiple publications wrote stories about her “bashing libels” earlier this week.

It’s unclear if Barr is referring to retiring from Twitter or acting, or if she had been hacked. As previously reported, she’s set to star in the reboot of the sitcom Roseanne, which originally aired from 1988 to 1997.

The reboot, which is set to premiere on Tuesday, March 27, features most of the original cast including John Goodman as Dan, Lecy Goranson as Becky, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie, Michael Fishman as D.J., Sara Gilbert as Darlene, Johnny Galecki as David, Estelle Parsons as Beverly and Sandra Bernhard as Nancy. ABC released a promo for the highly anticipated series, which featured Barr, on Tuesday, December 26.

“do not expect to hear anything more from me. Its a waste of time to oppose fascists here. bye!” Barr continued on Friday. “the only way to WIN is not to play the game and I will not play.”

She added, “shabbbat shalom, earth’s ppl!”

Us Weekly has reached out to Barr’s team.

