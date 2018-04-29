Roseanne Barr said at the Jerusalem Post Conference on Sunday, April 29, that she wants to move to Israel and run for prime minister — and she also talked about her phone call from Donald Trump.

The Roseanne star, 65, got a call from the president, who congratulated her on the success of the reboot of her ABC sitcom, which reunites the Conner family, with Barr as the Trump-loving matriarch.

“I’ve met him several times when he was just a civilian, or whatever you call it, not the president, just a showbusiness person and he was always nice to me. …He said ‘Congratulations on the ratings,’ cause he’s really into ratings like I am,” she said at the conference in NYC.

Then the actress, who is Jewish, thanked the former reality TV star for moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

“I want to thank you on behalf of my mother, and all the Jewish people, for moving the embassy to Jerusalem,” she told the businessman, adding that Trump told her that “a lot of presidents have promised it, but I wanted to get it done.” Trump’s decision to move the embassy has been a controversial one, but the Emmy winner believes “it’s the first step to peace in the world, I really do.”

Barr, who has been to Israel three times, told interviewer Dana Weiss, “I want to move to Israel and run for prime minister, I do. In 2012, I said I was gonna run for president of the United States and prime minister of Israel, a twofer. I do have that fantasy. If God calls me, I’ll go, of course.”

“I still have this fantasy of being an old Jewish lady living in the Jewish homeland, so someday I will do it,” added the star, whose sitcom has been renewed for a second season. “I want to buy a farm there, maybe bring my family.”

