Celebs were out and about this week — from Margot Robbie celebrating the opening night of Refinery29’s 29 Rooms, to Snoop Dogg getting into the holiday spirit, to Cardi B putting on a stellar performance. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Olivia Palermo attended the opening of Caudalie Meatpacking on Washington Street where there is a cafe and wine bar featuring Château Smith Haut Lafitte.

— Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian enjoyed a date night out at the Beats by Dre and Dial Up event series presented by Pedro Cavaliere and Maurice Slade in Miami.

— Snoop Dogg got in the holiday ‘spirit’ with his favorite festive Tanqueray No. TEN cocktail recipe.

— Cameron Boyce wore head to toe ASOS to the Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle premiere in L.A.

— Yara Shahidi surprised over 150 kids from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and P.S. Arts at the “North Pole,” as the LAX hangar transformed into a winter wonderland for Delta Airlines.

— Nick Lachey listed his annual St. Nick’s Day holiday event benefitting 10 Boys & Girls Clubs from his hometown of Cincinnati.

— Chaz Dean hosted a holiday party for his closest friends, family and celebrity clientele in the Hollywood Hills. Earlier in the day, guests were treated to hair treatments and blowouts at the Chaz Dean Studio in Hollywood.

— Zendaya enjoyed dinner with her parents and Tom Holland at Bobby Van’s Central Park South.

— BACARDÍ brought out stars like Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled and Swizz Beatz on the final day of NO COMMISSION: Miami.

— Adriana Lima hosted the Up & Down x After Party for Creatures of The Night dinner presented by Chopard at Art Basel in Miami.

— Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attended FabFitFun’s Winter Wonderland Event at the SLS Beverly Hills.

— Issa Rae looked amazing on the red carpet for Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale at Miami’s Villa Casa Casuarina.

— Juvenile deejayed at Fools Gold Records and A-Trak presents Fool’s Gold Basel at the 1Hotel Rooftop Beach Club during Art Basel Miami Beach.

— Cardi B hit the stage at the MOSCHINO art basel party in Miami with wine provided by Bird in Hand.

— Rick Ross performed at the 1OAK takeover of Rockwell Nightclub for Art Basel in Miami.

— Jessica Biel wore a mini dress by AFRM and HAZE Collection sunglasses while enjoying lunch with friends at The Farm restaurant in Beverly Hills.

— Frank Ocean partied at the Up & Down pop up the SIXTY Hotels Beach Club Art Week Pop Up at Nautilus in Miami.

— Gigi Hadid auctioned off the chance to take a pottery class with her at Pencils of Promise Annual Gala. A Portrait of a Dream, in NYC.

— Rachel Zoe attended a holiday party at Anine Bing’s home in L.A. to celebrate the launch of Bing’s new capsule lingerie collection.

— Kelly Rowland sipped on FIJI Water as she did some holiday shopping in Beverly Hills.

— Margot Robbie and Demi Lovato stunned at Refinery29’s 29Rooms Los Angeles: Turn It Into Art opening night party at Row DTLA.

— Jamie Schneider attended Breakfast at Tiffany’s in Beverly Hills.

— Sienna Miller rocked a Mr&Mrs Italy jacket while walking in NYC.

— Morning personality and music director for WMC-FM Memphis, Michelle Lewis, surprised her husband with a video for their wedding with messages from Gavin DeGraw, Ed Sheeran, Andra Day, Vance Joy, Andy Grammer and Rita Ora.

