Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released the first teaser for their Netflix docuseries while Prince William and Princess Kate were in the middle of their United States visit — and one royal expert doesn’t think the timing was an accident.

“To drop it as they have on the first or second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s trip to the U.S. for the Earthshot Prize shows just exactly how much they wanted to hijack that publicity,” Jonathan Sacerdoti exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 1. “It just shows how much they will go to any end at all for as much publicity as possible. They will jump on his own brother’s trip to promote these environmental prizes in order to steal that limelight and get more attention.”

The Duke of Sussex, 38, and the Suits alum, 41, gave fans a first glimpse at their upcoming Netflix project earlier on Thursday, releasing a trailer and photo still from the six-part series. “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” the BetterUp CIO declares in the video. Meghan, for her part, asks: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The teaser footage included a still photo from the March 2020 Commonwealth Service that Harry and Meghan attended alongside William and Kate, both 40, after announcing their plans to step down as senior working members of the royal family.

As the trailer debuted, the Prince and Princess of Wales were in Boston, making their first visit to the U.S. in eight years. On Wednesday, November 30, the couple took in a Boston Celtics game, sitting courtside at TD Garden as the squad took on the Miami Heat.

“Let’s go Celtics, let’s go!” the twosome captioned a snap from the basketball game shared via their official social media accounts.

The Duke of Cambridge and his wife are in Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. William launched the organization — which aims to inspire impactful solutions for the climate crisis — with David Attenborough in 2020.

“This is really a punch to the royal family once again from [Harry and Meghan],” Sacerdoti claimed to Us of the trailer’s release. “I think it’s pretty hard [for the royal family] not to pay attention to this. … You can’t ignore it. It’s a constant noise for them and it’s something that they’d like to go away.”

The U.K.-based journalist added that he thinks the trailer release coming out during the Earthshot visit is like “a game of chess,” adding: “It’s something of a shame for people who care about their personal relationship, the idea that they’re two brothers.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi