Police are on high alert in the Windsor town of Berkshire, England, ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on Saturday, May 19, Us Weekly confirms.

Authorities will do whatever is necessary to protect the British royal, 33, the Suits alum, 36, their 600 guests and the hundreds of thousands of fans who are expected to visit the area to catch a glimpse of the ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Armed police officers have even been given “shoot-to-kill” orders to ensure the area is safe after European landmarks such as the London Bridge and the Manchester Arena were rocked by a series of terror attacks in the past year.

“I’m really pleased and proud to be involved in policing this event,” Thames Valley Police Inspector Andy Amor told The Sun on Friday, May 18. “Windsor is a fantastic town in which to live and work, and our officers are very much looking forward to Saturday and focused on making sure that the event is secure and enjoyable for everyone involved.”

According to CBS News, local police announced a 48-hour no-fly zone around Windsor, and any drones seen flying overhead will be taken down. Officials will also keep a close eye on the many apartments, balconies and rooftops that overlook the procession.

Former head of royal protection Dai Davies told the network, “It is a hell of a job to secure.”

Some reports estimate that security for the big day could cost upwards of $35 million, with the entire day reportedly totaling about $46 million. This would be a huge difference from the security cost for Prince William and Duchess Kate’s 2011 wedding, which the Press Association reported was nearly $8.7 million.

