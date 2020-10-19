A vivid memory. Rumer Willis opened up about the first time she had sex in a candid sneak peek of the Tuesday, October 20, episode of Red Table Talk.

“When I lost my virginity when I was 18, I was more concerned with the shame that I was feeling at not having done it,” the actress, 32, told Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris on the Girls Trip star’s Facebook Watch series. “I was not abused or it wasn’t rape, but I didn’t say yes. I wasn’t gung ho about it. But I also didn’t say no. I just let it happen.”

Willis said she lost her virginity to an “older” man who “took advantage” of her. “[He] didn’t check in,” she recalled. “That’s where I feel like the man’s responsibility is. No means no, but what if you can’t say no?”

The Dancing With the Stars alum previously appeared on Red Table Talk with her mother, Demi Moore, and sister Tallulah Willis. In addition to discussing the Ghost star’s memoir, Inside Out, the trio looked back on the trauma that came with Moore’s 2012 relapse.

“It was like the sun went down, and, like, a monster came, you know?” Tallulah, 26, said in the November 2019 episode. “Like, I remember, there’s just the anxiety that would come up in my body when I could sense her eyes shutting a little bit more, the way she was speaking, or she would be a lot more affectionate with me if she wasn’t sober.”

Rumer remembered their mom’s behavior being “jarring and weird,” to which Tallulah added, “I recall being very upset and kind of treating her like a child and speaking to her like a child. It was not the mom that we had grown up with.”

The sisters, whom Moore, 57, shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, also reflected on their own journeys with substance abuse. Rumer recalled a time when she “started getting anxiety attacks about how bad [she] was going to feel” about her brief estrangement from the St. Elmo’s Fire star, while Tallulah revealed she “almost died of alcohol poisoning” after guzzling vodka at age 15.

Moore wrote about rebuilding her relationship with her daughters (she and Bruce, 65, also share Scout Willis) in her 2019 book.