RuPaul offered rare insight into his long-term love with husband Georges LeBar, recalling one moment during their early days of dating that changed their relationship.

“When we first started dating, he asked me, ‘Hey, can I floss your teeth?’ F—k no, you can’t floss my teeth. I’ve never heard of that,” RuPaul, 63, shared during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Wednesday, March 13. “He wanted to be that intimate with me. … I never forgot that.”

He added, “He wanted to not only be inside me, but he wanted to be a part of me. That level of intimacy, I had never experienced before.”

From the first moment he met LeBar, 51, RuPaul knew that he was a “lovely and kind” man.

“He has never hurt my feelings, never,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race host shared on Wednesday’s podcast, revealing that he and LeBar briefly split before getting married.

RuPaul met LeBar in 1994, putting their relationship on pause after they both got sober. (RuPaul has been sober since 1999.)

“Even [in] the time that we were apart, we both realized that there’s no one I like more,” RuPaul told “Call Her Daddy” host Alexandra Cooper. “The chances of me meeting someone who I felt that comfortable with and that much myself with is very rare.”

Years after they reconciled, the couple officially tied the knot on their anniversary in 2017.

“If you’re devoted to a person, nothing’s gonna change that. And after 23 years, you know, hey, I know him. He knows me,” RuPaul told Entertainment Tonight months after their nuptials. “I love him. He’s my favorite person on the planet I’ve met. I’ve met a lot of people. I’ve met a lot of people. He’s my favorite person.”

The performer previously shed light on the pair’s open marriage while speaking with The New Yorker.

“I meet new people, but like, socially, do I go out to dinner with people, or meet someone and say, ‘Hey, let’s go on a hike’? Very rarely,” RuPaul said earlier this month, noting that he doesn’t have “a circle of people that I can sort of rely on” in terms of intimacy.

He went on to say that being monogamous is not “realistic,” adding, “There’s no such thing as monogamy with men.”