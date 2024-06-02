Rupert Murdoch has tied the knot for the fifth time, marrying Elena Zhukova, who is 26 years his junior.

Murdoch, 93, and Zhukova, 67, held their wedding at Murdoch’s Moraga Vineyard on Saturday, June 1, per The Sun (which is owned by Murdoch’s News Corp). The property is located in the Santa Monica Mountains in Bel Air, California.

Zhukova, a biologist, donned a mid-length white Emilia Wickstead dress and matching closed-toe shoes while holding a bouquet of Lily of the Valley flowers. Murdoch, meanwhile, wore a black suit with a white button-down shirt and a yellow tie.

In one photo, Murdoch and Zhukova were all smiles as they stood next to each other and embraced, while in another snap, the duo laughed while sitting in chairs side by side.

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Stars Who Got Married This Year The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and more celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and got married. Turner met Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a live TV ceremony on January […]

In March, The New York Times reported that Murdoch and Zhukova were engaged after they started dating during summer 2023. The pair met through Murdoch’s third wife, Wendi Deng, per the Daily Mail (also owned by Murdoch’s News Corp), which broke the news of the relationship.

Prior to his marriage with Zhukova, Murdoch was engaged to Ann Lesley Smith. The twosome reportedly called off their engagement in April 2023, two weeks after Murdoch announced their plans to marry, per Vanity Fair.

Murdoch has previously been married four times before Zhukova. In March 2016, he exchanged vows with Jerry Hall in a London civil ceremony. “No more tweets for ten days or ever! Feel like the luckiest AND happiest man in world,” Murdoch wrote via X at the time, confirming the twosome’s wedding.

Years after saying “I do,” Hall, 67, gushed about her romance with Murdoch. “My life has certainly changed. Rupert is the most wonderful husband. He’s so easy-going. Such beautiful manners. I’m so happy!” she told Harper’s Bazaar in November 2019.

Related: Celebrities Who Have Been Married Three Times or More Wedding dresses, guest lists, nuptials galore! Take a look at celebrities who've been married three times or more -- including Kate Winslet, Drew Barrymore, Tom Cruise, and more

The exes were married for six years before Us Weekly confirmed that Hall filed for divorce from Murdoch. Hall cited “irreconcilable differences,” per NBC News.

Murdoch was also previously married to Deng, 55, for 14 years before filing for divorce in June 2013. Murdoch and Deng, who met at a company party in Hong Kong in 1997, share two daughters: Grace, 23, and Chloe, 21.

Murdoch was also married to Anna Maria Torv for 32 years, finalizing their divorce two weeks before his marriage to Deng. The exes share daughter Elisabeth, 55, son Lachlan, 52, and son James, 51.

Murdoch welcomed his first child, Prudence, in 1958 with his first wife, Patricia Booker. Murdoch and Booker were married from 1956 until 1967.