It’s over. Model Jerry Hall filed for divorce from media mogul Rupert Murdoch after six years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

On Friday, July 1, the 66-year-old model filed the paperwork with the Los Angeles Superior Court. She cited “irreconcilable differences,” NBC News reported, and she is seeking an unspecified amount of spousal support and coverage of her attorney’s fees.

While neither Hall nor Murdoch, 91, have publicly addressed their split, she also requested their divorce proceedings terminate the ability to award any support to the Australia native, per NBC News. The Urban Cowboy actress noted in the court documents that she is “unaware of the full nature and extent of all [Murdoch’s] assets and debts, and will amend this petition when the information has been ascertained.”

Hall and Murdoch were married for six years after they wed in a London civil ceremony in March 2016.

“No more tweets for ten days or ever! Feel like the luckiest AND happiest man in world,” the News Corp chairman tweeted at the time, confirming the pair’s union.

The now-estranged pair announced their engagement that January before blending their families. Murdoch shares daughter Prudence with ex-wife Patricia Booker, children Elisabeth, Lachlan and James with second ex-wife Anna Mann, and daughters Grace and Chloe with ex-wife Wendi Deng. Hall, for her part, shares children Georgia May, Elizabeth, James and Gabriel with ex Mick Jagger.

“My life has certainly changed,” the Texas native told Harper’s Bazaar in November 2019 of her romance with Murdoch. “Rupert is the most wonderful husband. He’s so easy-going. Such beautiful manners. I’m so happy!”

Hall previously dated the Rolling Stones rocker, 78, between 1977 and 1999, with whom she was unofficially married for nine years after a Balinese wedding ceremony. Their union was eventually declared invalid amid their 1999 divorce.

“I had a lot of fun with Mick, the music people were wonderful, we traveled the world, we did so many fun things, but he is who he is, you know. He’s a bit of a ladies’ lad, isn’t he?” Hall recalled to the magazine. “To feel secure and loved now is the most wonderful thing ever.”

She continued at the time: “To have peace is critical. Nowadays families are complicated. There are the mothers of earlier children, the mothers of later children, exes. But you have to stop yourself from being combative and paranoid because basically we’re all humans just trying to be happy.”

Us Weekly reached out to Hall’s attorney, Ronald Franklin Brot, and Murdoch’s team but did not hear back by the time of publication.

