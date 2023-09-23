Russell Brand is speaking out for the first time after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women earlier this week.

“Hello there, you awakening wonders,” Brand, 48, said in a Friday, September 22, YouTube video. “Obviously it’s been an extraordinary and distressing week and I thank you very much for your support and for questioning the information that you’ve been presented with.”

Brand did not directly address the allegations specifically but went into detail about one of the consequences he’s currently facing: YouTube’s decision to demonetize his channel. He explained that he was now going to be broadcasting his show via Rumble — a video platform that is popular among conservatives — and will be back with a new episode on Monday.

“I’m asking you to please follow me on Rumble,” he shared. “Rumble has made a clear commitment to free speech and Rumble is the primary platform that we will be streaming from.”

On Sunday, September 16, The Times published a report accusing Brand of rape, sexual assault and abuse. Brand, for his part, has denied the claims.

This story is developing.