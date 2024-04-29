Russell Brand has taken a step in his Christian faith by experiencing a sacrament of initiation.

“Yesterday, I got baptized and it was an incredible, profound experience,” Brand, 48, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 29. “Many aspects of it were very intimate and personal. The truth is this. As a person that has in the past taken many many substances and always been disappointed with the inability to deliver the kind of tranquility and peace and even transcendence that I’ve always felt I’ve been looking for, something occurred in the process of baptism that was incredible, overwhelming.”

During his 20s, the comedian struggled with a heroin addiction. In a December 2023 TikTok video, however, Brand revealed he was 21 years sober.

While Brand described his baptism as “change transitioned,” he admitted that life hasn’t suddenly become perfect overnight.

“I’ve already felt irritation,” he said. “I got three children. I got a job. I’ve got challenges. I still live in the world. But I feel a new resource in me has switched on.”

Brand and his wife, Laura Gallacher, have been married since 2017 and have two daughters Mabel, 7, and Peggy, 5. They have yet to reveal the sex and name of their third child.

While the mother of his children is Catholic, Brand said he decided to get baptized “for myself” but prays “it will be relevant to my family, in particular to my children.”

“I’m learning and I will make mistakes, but this is my path now and I already feel incredibly blessed, relieved, nourished, held,” he continued. “It’s been an incredible experience.”

On Friday, April 26, Brand first revealed to his social media followers that he was cementing his Christian faith after a difficult year. “What’s been explained to me is, it’s an opportunity to die and be reborn,” he shared via Instagram when discussing his baptism. “An opportunity to leave the past behind and be reborn in Christ’s name.”

In recent months, Brand has faced allegations of sexual assault by multiple women. In September 2023, The Times published a report accusing Brand of rape, sexual assault and abuse. Brand, for his part, denied the claims and said his relationships were “absolutely, always consensual.”

More recently, Brand denied a sexual assault allegation from an extra on the movie set of his 2011 film Arthur. In February, he responded to the allegations by saying he did not recognize the woman’s name or photo and does not remember interacting with her.

As Brand tries to move forward in his faith journey, he said he’s grateful for the encouraging comments from fans and understands the cynics who “just see me as a celebrity.”

He hopes to change some minds when he shares more on his Rumble show in the coming days. For now, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor is focused on the happiness in his life that now includes a relationship with God.

“This is new to me and it’s a joy to me,” he shared via Instagram. “I’m so grateful to be surrendered in Christ.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).