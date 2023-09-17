Before famously being linked to pop star Katy Perry, comedian Russell Brand briefly dated his now-wife Laura Gallacher.

After his infamous split from Perry, the pair rekindled and tied the knot in 2017.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor, 48, and Gallacher, 36, have since welcomed two children together, daughter Mabel, 6, and daughter Peggy, 4. In June, the couple announced they were expecting a third child during an interview on Steven Bartlett’s “The Diary of a CEO” podcast.

Brand has recently made headlines for being accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse. The actor has since denied these claims, calling them “very serious allegations that I absolutely refute” in a video posted via X (formerly Twitter).

Related: Hollywood's Sexual Misconduct Scandals While Hollywood may appear to be all glitz and glam on the surface, the industry has seen its fair share of scandals through the years. The New York Times and the New Yorker first published investigative pieces that accused disgruntled movie producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual assault and harassment in 2017. Soon after, Weinstein stood trial and was convicted […]

So who is Gallacher? Here’s everything you need to know about his wife.

1. When did Brand and Gallacher first meet?

Brand and Gallacher met in 2007. They were introduced by her sister, TV and radio broadcaster Kirsty Gallacher.

“We met when she was 19 and I was 30,” Brand recalled to Stylist in 2016. “She fully loves me for what I am. She’s not interested in the famous person at all. I’ve given up trying to make her interested.”

The two briefly dated at the time before splitting. (Brand went on to wed Perry in 2010 and ended their marriage 14 months later via text message.)

Brand and Gallacher reconnected in 2015, when they ran into each other on the street.

“My ex had literally moved out of our flat that day and I was heartbroken, with mascara running down my face,” Gallacher told Grazia in 2020. “A friend dragged me out on a walk to the canal in east London, where I’d never been in my life, and as we came on to the footpath Russell was standing there, like he’d organized it.”

2. When did Brand and Gallacher get married?

Brand and Gallacher tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2017. The ceremony was held in a church near their home in Henley-on-Thames, England.

Among famous attendees like Oasis guitarist and singer Noel Gallagher, comedian David Baddiel and British TV host Jonathan Ross, the event was also attended by their daughter Mabel.

3. How many children do Brand and Gallacher have?

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Mabel, in November 2016. Their second child, daughter Peggy, was born in July 2018.

In June, Brand announced that they were expecting their third child. During the interview, Brand explained how his life has changed since claiming the father title.

“It’s taught me there is a lot more important in this world than me,” he said. “It taught me that love is real. It teaches you everything to become a father. All lessons are there.”

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2023 Hollywood stars including Brody Jenner and Logic announced in 2023 that they are expanding their families by welcoming new babies. Jenner shared on January 1 that his now-fiancée, Tia Blanco, was pregnant with their first child. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family […]

4. What is Gallacher’s job?

Gallacher has published several bestselling books, including The Joy Journal for Magical Everyday Play: Easy Activities & Creative Craft for Kids and their Grown-ups.

In March 2022, Brand celebrated the release of his wife’s book Slow Down and Be Here Now.

“You might not know that my wife @thejoyjournal writes children books thats because I only talk about myself !!!! But this book she wrote teaching children to be present in the moments and appreciate nature, is fantastic. And god knows if you are a parent you need it!!! 💜,” Brand captioned the post.

Aside from her writing endeavors, Gallacher also runs a charity with her husband. The Stay Free Foundation helps people with addiction and mental health issues.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

5. What has Gallacher said about the recent allegations?

Gallacher has not commented on the recent allegations against her husband. She appears to have deleted her social media profiles in the wake of the scandal.

However, her sister seems to be supportive of Brand. In a since deleted post, Kirsty reposted Brand’s statement video to her Instagram Story with a red heart emoji.