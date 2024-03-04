Russell Wilson is hanging up his cleats as a Denver Bronco after being cut from the team ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

“Broncos Country, Thank You!” Wilson, 35, began a heartfelt message to his fans on Monday, March 4, shared via X. “Over these last two years you have welcomed my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community.”

The quarterback continued: “This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships and formed relationships that will last a lifetime.”

Wilson, who is married to Ciara, also gave his teammates a shout-out by thanking them for “going to battle together and for being there through it all.”

Related: Russell Wilson's Ups and Downs Over the Years Russell Wilson is no stranger to headlines — both good and bad — since joining the NFL in 2012. During his eight-year stint playing for the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson went through a divorce, tied the knot with Ciara, won a Super Bowl and became a father of kids Sienna and Win. The quarterback was later […]

He called out a few specific stars on the Broncos, including wide receiver Brandon Johnson, who he credited with a “relentless work ethic.”

Wilson also praised the work of those who are behind the scenes such as Wendy and Brandy in the team’s cafeteria. “Daily bringing the good food, but the even better jams! Thank you for always being uplifting,” he wrote.

The athlete noted that his pastor Ray Jackson also played a part in his football success, writing, “Thanks for your countless prayers.”

Related: Hottest NFL Dads: Football Players Past and Present With Their Kids Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have more NFL fans than they can count, but their kids are the only cheering squad they really need. Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews were empty nesters when he won his first Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2020. However, when Mahomes took home his second championship […]

Wilson ended on a high note. “Tough times don’t last, but tough people do. God’s got me. I am excited for what’s next,” he concluded.

Wilson began his professional career with the Seattle Seahawks after being picked No. 3 in the 2012 NFL Draft. He won one Super Bowl ring in February 2014 during his almost 10 years with the organization.

The Broncos traded for Wilson in March 2022 and made him their starter that fall. The team went 4-11 during Wilson’s first year and improved to 7-8 during the 2023 season. However, Wilson was benched in December 2023 for the remainder of the season.

At the time, he issued a similar sentiment of hope. “God’s got me,” Wilson tweeted in reaction to the decision. “Looking forward to what’s next.”

The career setback came just weeks after Wilson and Ciara, 38, welcomed their third child, Amora. The pair also share daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3. Additionally, Ciara is the mother to Future Jr., 9, whom she shares with ex Future.

Related: Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Relationship Timeline Russell Wilson and Ciara have been going strong since they first started dating in 2015. Ahead of their July 2016 nuptials, the couple spoke candidly about their decision to remain celibate until marriage. “We’re hanging in there. I’m not gonna lie. I’m human, so it is not easy,” Ciara, who was already the mother of son […]

Wilson will officially be released from the squad after the league year begins on Wednesday, March 13, the Broncos announced on Monday.

“On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career,” general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton said in a statement.

The Broncos are focused on “building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond,” per their press release.