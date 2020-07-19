Russell Wilson says he’s worried about NFL players’ health and safety in the upcoming season amid the coronavirus pandemic — especially because his wife, Ciara, is due to give birth very soon.

“I am concerned. My wife is pregnant,” he tweeted on Sunday, July 19. “@NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay.”

The Super Bowl winner, 31, and the singer, 34, announced in January that they are expecting their second child. The couple, who wed in July 2016, share daughter Sienna, 3, while Ciara also has a son, Future, 6, with ex-fiancé Future. They revealed in April that they’re having a boy.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback was one of several NFL stars to express their concerns about the upcoming season on social media on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs’ linebacker Anthony Hitchens tweeted a photo with his wife and child and wrote, “If I get the virus at work and I unknowingly pass it to my wife and kids, will the @NFL cover the medical cost? I can’t wait to get back out there and play ball but I also want to protect my family !!!!”

“We need Football! We need sports! We need hope!” the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees tweeted. “The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done @NFL.”

JJ Watt of the Houston Texans shared an updated list of “what players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow.” In the list he noted that players still don’t know how often testing for coronavirus will be carried out, nor have they been told how a positive COVID-19 test “will be handled in regards to others in close contact.” He noted that there also hasn’t been an agreement reached over a fair opt-out clause for those at higher risk or those who have family members at higher risk.

The NFL Players Association revealed on Friday, July 17, that 65 athletes have tested positive for coronavirus. The union has been pushing for daily testing of players and wants to cut all preseason games.