Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is seeking a new trial or dismissal of past charges “for severe and ongoing discovery violations by the State” after Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter case was thrown out in court.

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorneys filed a new motion in Santa Fe First Judicial District Court on Tuesday, July 16, demanding that her “conviction be overturned immediately,” according to multiple outlets. The lawyers called out the “egregious” discovery violations that were brought to light during Baldwin’s trial earlier this month.

Gutierrez-Reed, 27, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on March 6 following the fatal on-set shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. Baldwin, 66, was holding the gun when it discharged during a rehearsal for the film. The weapon was loaded with a live round, ultimately killing Hutchins at age 42 and injuring director Joel Souza.

Gutierrez-Reed was charged in January 2023 with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of tampering with evidence after allegedly passing off a bag full of cocaine following her interview with law enforcement after the shooting. She pleaded not guilty to both charges.

After she was found guilty of manslaughter, Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison this past April.

“My heart goes out to the film industry for the devastating pain that this tragedy caused,” she said in a statement before her sentencing was announced, asking the judge for probation. “When I took on Rust, I was young and I was naive, but I took my job as seriously as I knew how to do. Despite not having proper time, resources and staffing, when things got tough, I just did my best to handle it.”

Baldwin, on the other hand, was initially charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in January 2023. He pleaded not guilty the following month, and by April, the charges were dropped. This past January, Baldwin was indicted for involuntary manslaughter a second time. His trial began on July 9 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case on Friday, July 12, after agreeing with claims made by Baldwin’s legal team that the prosecution hid evidence possibly linked to the shooting. (Gutierrez-Reed’s legal team made similar claims last month.)

“There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now,” Baldwin shared in an Instagram statement following his case’s dismissal. “To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”