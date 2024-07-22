Multiple jurors from Alec Baldwin‘s Rust trial are expressing their opinions on the case’s validity following its dismissal.

Speaking with The New York Times, Johanna Haag and Gabriela Picayo opened up about having doubts regarding Baldwin’s case before it was thrown out in court.

“As the week went by … it didn’t seem like a very strong case,” Haag, referred to as juror No. 7, told the outlet in an interview published Saturday, July 20.

Picayo, juror No. 9, noted that she was “obviously trying to stay unbiased” throughout the process but began to think Baldwin, 66, “should not be on trial” once she learned armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

For Haag, Baldwin’s “shocked and stunned” demeanor made an impact, leading her to believe the on-set shooting was “clearly an accident.”

While filming his movie Rust in October 2021, Baldwin was holding a gun that misfired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The gun was loaded with a live round, and Baldwin denied pulling the trigger.

According to Picayo, it didn’t seem likely that Baldwin was an expert in gun safety. “I think he would have trusted the people, you know, on the set to do their job,” she said on Saturday.

Baldwin was initially charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in January 2023, pleading not guilty one month later. The charges were dropped in April 2023, but the actor was indicted a second time earlier this year. His trial began in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on July 9. Members of the Baldwin family — including Alec’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin — were spotted showing their support in court.

First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case on July 12, agreeing with the argument presented by Alec’s lawyers that prosecutors may have buried evidence related to the shooting. The dismissal was with prejudice, meaning the involuntary manslaughter case can’t be filed again.

Baldwin broke his silence via Instagram one day after the judge’s ruling made headlines. “There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now,” he wrote on July 13. “To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family.”

Following the 30 Rock alum’s legal victory, Us Weekly confirmed that Gutierrez-Reed is seeking a new trial or dismissal of past charges. A motion was filed on Tuesday, July 16, asking that the armorer’s “conviction be overturned immediately” due to “egregious” discovery violations brought to light during Alec’s trial.

Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March following two weeks of testimony. She was acquitted of a separate charge for tampering with evidence before being sentenced in April to 18 months in prison.

Alec and Hilaria, meanwhile, “did not celebrate” after his case was thrown out. “Despite the ruling, it’s still a devastating situation,” a source exclusively told Us this month. “They are not planning to celebrate. This has been a private family moment for them with an overall feeling of relief, but they know more lies ahead.”