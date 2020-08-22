Always on her side! Ruston Kelly celebrated Kacey Musgraves‘ 32nd birthday with a sweet message for his estranged wife.

The “Pressure” singer, also 32, shared a black-and-white photo of Musgraves via his Instagram Story on Friday, August 21.

“Anyone who knows your heart, your kindness, your humor and compassion … are made better people by it,” Kelly wrote. “I got your back. Happy birthday @spacekacey.”

Last month, the “Follow Your Arrow” singer showed support for Kelly with her own shout-out for his birthday.

“Hope you know how lucky the world is to have you in it, @rustonkelly,” Musgraves captioned a black-and-white photo of Kelly on July 31. “Happy Birthday! I’m in your corner.”

The friendly pair — who wed in October 2017 — announced their separation in July after nearly three years of marriage.

“We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better,” Kelly and Musgraves wrote in a joint statement on July 3. “The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”

They added, “Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

One day earlier, Musgraves filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Despite their separation, the duo “still have love and respect for one another,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time.

The estranged couple have continued to stand by each other throughout the separation. Musgraves even promoted Kelly’s new single “Pressure” when it was released in July.

Earlier this month, Kelly and the “High Horse” songstress sent fans into a frenzy when they posted cryptic messages to each other via Twitter.

“It is what it is,” the Grammy winner tweeted on Monday, August 17, to which Kelly replied, “It doesn’t have to be.”

One fan wrote, “IM NOT OKAY,” while another person tweeted, “Plz tell me y’all are getting back together.”