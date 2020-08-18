Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly Exchange Cryptic Tweets Amid Divorce

Kacey Musgraves and her estranged husband, Ruston Kelly, exchanged cryptic tweets with each other less than two months after their split.

“It is what it is,” the “High Horse” singer, 31, wrote via Twitter on Monday, August 17, which promoted Kelly, 32, to respond a day later: “It doesn’t have to be.”

The Twitter exchange caused some fans to think the pair, who announced their separation earlier this year, were getting back together.

“IM NOT OKAY,” one user wrote. “Plz tell me y’all are getting back together,” another person tweeted.

The musicians’ social media banter came just weeks after Musgraves gave Kelly a shout-out on his 32nd birthday in July.

“Hope you know how lucky the world is to have you in it, @rustonkelly,” the “Golden Hour” singer captioned a black-and-white photo of her ex via Instagram Story. “Happy Birthday! I’m in your corner.”

Earlier in the month, the Texas native showed her estranged husband support when he released his new single, “Pressure.”

Musgraves retweeted the song from Kelly on July 18 and then captioned the post, “This song, y’all 😩.”

The duo announced their split after three years of marriage on July 3, after Musgraves filed for divorce one day prior.

“We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better,” the two said in a joint statement at the time. “The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”

The former couple, who wed in October 2017, continued: “Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

Despite going their separate ways, the Grammy winner and “Cover My Tracks” crooner “still have love and respect for one another,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.