Welcome to the family! Kacey Musgraves rescued a puppy named Pepper and the pictures of her adopted fur baby are too cute to handle.

The “Golden Hour” singer, 31, introduced Pepper to her followers in a series of Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 29, after rescuing her with husband Ruston Kelly one day earlier.

“Meet Pepper,” Musgraves captioned one irresistibly adorable photo of the tricolored pooch gazing up at the camera. “Our lil pound puppy.”

The Grammy winner exchanged vows with Kelly, 31, in October 2017. The couple met at a songwriters showcase at the Bluebird Cafe, the same legendary Nashville, Tennessee, hangout where Taylor Swift was first discovered. Musgraves gushed over her husband’s talent during a Glamour cover story in March 2019, admitting that Kelly inspired much of her songwriting for the critically-acclaimed record, Golden Hour.

“His songs made me really emotional. I thought, ‘This guy’s really clever, whoever he is,'” she said at the time. After introducing themselves to each other that night, the duo started hanging out and writing songs together — and the rest is history.

“It was, ‘That’s all she wrote.’ Pun intended. Everything was right,” Musgraves told the publication. “I didn’t have to shift any part of my personality to make it fit together, which isn’t really something I had before … That whole time period was a big opening of heart for me. I started to see the world in a more fond, pretty light. After meeting this person who really allows me to just be myself, not have to walk on eggshells for any reason, songs started pouring out.”

The “High Horse” singer scored widespread praise for the songs she wrote after falling in love with Kelly, which built up her Grammy-winning 2018 album. However, her mainstream and radio success isn’t something that many women in country music are able to achieve.

Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini spoke out against the unfair play disparity in country music on January 16 after a fan pointed out that some radio stations have strict rules about playing female artists back-to-back.

“Smells like white male bulls–t and why LONG ago I decided they cannot stop me,” the “Rainbow” singer wrote on Twitter. “And yet, they can play 18 dudes who sound exactly the same back to back. Makes total sense.”

Ballerini, 26, echoed Musgraves’ sentiment. “To all the ladies that bust their asses to have half the opportunities that men do, I’m really sorry that in 2020, after YEARS of conversation of equal play, there are still some companies that make their stations play by these rules,” she said via Instagram.

