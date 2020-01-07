Kris Jenner Adopts Dog From Same Litter as Chrissy Teigen’s New Pup

Picks of the litter! Kris Jenner has a new canine in her life, and the dog, Bridgette, came from the same litter as Chrissy Teigen’s new puppy.

Kris, 64, showed off the newest member of her family in her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 6. “Hey, cutie!” the Kardashian family momager says in the clip as she films Bridgette playing with leaves on a lawn. “Hey, what’s happening? How are you so cute? Welcome to the fam!”

“Welcome to the fam Bridgette!” Jenner captioned the clip. “Thank you @theellenshow @portiaderossi @chrissyteigen and @wagmorepets for making us aware of the abandoned puppies.”

Kylie Jenner, Kris’ youngest daughter, posted an Instagram Stories clip of herself cuddling with the dog. “You’re so cute!” she says in the video as the dog yawns. “Aww!”

Kris first learned of the pups when Ellen DeGeneres, whom the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star referenced in her caption, posted about the litter on Thursday, January 2, while the animals were still in the care of The Wagmor Luxury Pet Hotel & Spa, which has locations in Studio City and Valley Village, California.

“This is our dog Wally’s family,” DeGeneres, 61, wrote in her caption, referencing the puppy she and wife Portia de Rossi adopted in September 2019. “They all need homes. PLEASE help if you can.”

The talk show host included The Wagmor’s original Instagram caption, which read, “Dire situation. 10 dogs need help now! 8 puppies plus mom and dad. None have any vetting. We need to raise $$ to cover costs. … Puppies will be available soon. But right now we need to make sure they are safe and healthy.”

Teigen, 34, introduced her puppy, Petey, via Instagram on Sunday, January 5. “Welcome to the family, petey! thank you @theellenshow and @wagmorpets for making us aware of this adorable little rescue family. this little guy grabbed our heart first and will hold onto it forever!”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost also posted a funny video of her daughter, Luna, handing Petey to dad John Legend, Teigen’s husband, and referring to him by his first name. “John, would you like to hold her?” the 3-year-old asks in the clip.

“I’m not John,” the singer, 41, replies with a laugh. “I’m your daddy.”