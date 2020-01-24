It’s no secret that getting back in shape is one of the most common goals in the new year, but keeping your joints and muscles safe is an essential — and often overlooked — part of staying fit.

Us Weekly‘s Christina Garibaldi sits down with RxSaver’s Dr. Holly Phillips to learn some expert tips about how to protect what’s inside your body while working out.

“When we think about fitness or about hitting the gym, a lot of the focus is on weight loss or maintaining our weight or how we look. But it’s absolutely critical — for the health of our bones, muscles and joints — to stay active,” the health expert begins.

The Exhaustion Breakthrough author goes on to explain that as people age, it becomes more and more important to implement more stretching and weight-bearing exercises into their workout routines to prevent osteoporosis.

“Any exercise that puts your body against gravity,” such as lifting weights, walking, running, climbing stairs, jogging or dancing, can help muscles get stronger and better protect your joints.

While some weightlifting is encouraged, the RxSaver medical expert reminds listeners not to go to the extreme, noting that “you can get just as much benefit from more aerobics and lower weights.”

Not only do changes to your fitness regimen help maintain a healthy bone density and muscle mass, but altering your diet can make just as much of a positive impact. Dr. Phillips recommends incorporating more calcium-rich foods, like leafy greens and low-fat dairy products, to help build stronger bones.

Listen to episode 5 for more tips on how to stay safe while you stay fit.

“The Secrets to a Healthier, Happier You in 2020” podcast also explores how get a better night’s sleep, maintaining New Year’s resolutions and more. Catch up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.