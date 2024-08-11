Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, revealed he will be confirming the paternity of her unborn child via a DNA test.

“I am going to have to get a DNA test,” Anderson, 38, shared during a TikTok live on Saturday, August 10. “Just because it’s Louisiana law and I have to. It is what it is since we’re going through a divorce.”

Per People, Anderson noted that he doesn’t “have a choice,” adding, “I hate being in this situation.”

“I have to take a DNA test for court,” he explained. “The way the timeline matches up — I don’t think it’s mine, but I don’t know. The DNA test is going to prove it. Crazier things have happened. I just don’t know. I have my thoughts and I have my opinions.”

Related: Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Pop Culture Relevance Explained: TV Shows and More Law & Crime/YouTube Gypsy Rose Blanchard has made headlines for more than just murder. Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence. She was granted parole in September of that year. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016, the year after her allegedly abusive mother, Clauddine […]

According to Louisiana law, if Blanchard’s baby is born before their divorce is finalized, Anderson could be listed as the dad. However, if Blanchard’s boyfriend, Ken Urker, wanted to be listed as the father on the birth certificate, Anderson could sign an affidavit confirming the paternity.

“By Louisiana law, if the mother is married to someone other than the biological father when the child was conceived or has been divorced for less than 300 days at the time of birth, the husband/ex-husband shall be the presumed father, unless paternity is established for the biological father,” the law states.

Us Weekly confirmed in April that Blanchard, 33, filed for divorce from Anderson after less than two years of marriage. Later that month, Blanchard revealed that she and Urker had rekindled their romance. (Urker previously proposed to Blanchard in October 2018, but they split the following year.)

Months later, Blanchard revealed that she is pregnant with her and Urker’s first baby. In her July YouTube video, Blanchard noted that her pregnancy was “not planned,” but the duo “are both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

Related: Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker’s Relationship Timeline Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker began their relationship as pen pals. Following the 2017 HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, Urker wrote Blanchard a “letter of support” while she was incarcerated. The twosome kept in touch while Blanchard served her prison sentence and eventually shared a smooch when he visited her in jail. (She […]

On Saturday — the same day as Anderson’s upload — Blanchard announced via Instagram that she and Urker are expecting a girl. In the clip, the pair stood side by side as they gave a message to their unborn daughter.

“Sweetie, I’m your mom,” Blanchard said, while Urker added, “I’m your dad.” They both noted, “You are a girl!”

In the caption, Blanchard wrote, “The moment y’all have been waiting for… It’s a girl! Ken and I are over the moon and are so excited to start our family. We’re so thankful for our friends, neighbors, and families who came to our party today! We also want [to] thank ya’ll for your love and support! 💕🎀✨.”