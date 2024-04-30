Ryan Gosling wore his love for Eva Mendes on his sleeve while on the U.K. press tour for his new movie, The Fall Guy.

Gosling, 43, gave a subtle shout-out to Mendes, 50, by wearing a T-shirt featuring the title of the book, Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries, in an interview with Hits Radio alongside his The Fall Guy costar Emily Blunt.

Mendes’ first book, set to be released in September, draws inspiration from her personal journey as a mother. She shares daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 8, with Gosling and previously described the project as “a love letter to my kids and yours.”

“Learning how to train our brain to work for us and not against us is easier said than done!” she told People in February. “At my home and in Desi’s, we try to deal with the never-ending worries and anxieties that we all have, so those negative thoughts don’t take over and dominate.”

Related: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Relationship Timeline: From Friendship to Romance See how Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' romance has evolved from their first Disney trip, to their first red carpet together, and more!

She continued: “Inspired by our own nightly events with my daughters, Desi and Mami learn from each other on facing our monsters — whether under our bed or in our head.”

Mendes met Gosling in 2011 while filming their movie The Place Beyond the Pines, and they’ve been each other’s biggest supporters ever since.

In an interview with Men’s Health earlier this month, Gosling cited Mendes as one of his “heroes.”

“I often think about what’s going to matter to me on my deathbed, that I did and that I didn’t do. It puts things into perspective,” he told the outlet. “It always comes back to family first. I don’t think I’ll regret anything professionally, but I do think when it comes to Eva and the girls, they come first.”

Related: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Sweetest Quotes About Love and Family Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes might keep their family life on the down-low, but one thing remains certain— the A-listers are parenting pros! The La La Land star and the Ghost Rider actress share daughters Esmeralda and Amada, whom they welcomed in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Although the family of four lead private lives, Gosling and […]

In January, Mendes celebrated Gosling’s achievement after he was nominated for an Oscar — and clapped back at critics of his movie Barbie.

“So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars,” Mendes wrote via Instagram at the time. “So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie.”

The couple have largely kept their family life out of the spotlight, a decision Mendes explained to an Instagram follower in April 2020.

“I don’t talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father because I keep that part private,” she wrote at the time. “I feel it’s best that I continue to disclose what I’m comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. It’s not about being cagey or weird, it’s just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer.”