Ryan Lochte and Jonathan Bennett Put Their Friendship to the Test

Just because they are BFFs does not mean they know everything about each other’s careers! Ryan Lochte and Jonathan Bennett took Us Weekly’s Friendship Quiz, and the results were all over the place.

The duo started out strong with correct answers about the 36-year-old Olympian’s number of medals and an iconic fill-in-the-blank quote from the 39-year-old actor’s beloved film Mean Girls. However, things went awry when Bennett tried to list basic swim strokes and Lochte attempted to remember the name of his pal’s character from the 2004 movie.

Although the competitive swimmer could not recall the moniker (Aaron Samuels, by the way), he is a fan of the classic flick. “It’s a weird thing, and [Lochte’s wife] Kayla [Rae Reid] was texting me about it — like, ‘The only way Ryan Lochte can fall asleep at night is if we put Mean Girls on to, like, soothe him so he falls asleep so he hears you guys talking,’” Bennett quipped.

The athlete even brought up the Mean Girls “burn book” when he incorrectly guessed what happens if a character in the movie does not follow the clique’s dress code. “Don’t you get banned into a book?” he asked. “Like, a shame book?” While the correct response was “You can’t sit with us,” Bennett agreed to “give him credit” for remembering the book, noting: “You were so close.”

Lochte and Bennett met while appearing on season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother in 2019. “As soon as he came in, I’m like, ‘Dude, like, this guy’s awesome.’ And I immediately was drawn to him,” the New York native told Us. “Then we had to be partners.”

Bennett, meanwhile, explained their connection as “love at first sight” for him. “This chemistry happened immediately. And I remember he picked me to be his partner for the first challenge. … And that’s when it [was] born,” he said. “The hardest I’ve ever laughed in my life was with Ryan.”

Reid, 29, is not jealous of their friendship, and neither is the All My Children alum’s partner, Jaymes Vaughan. As Lochte said, “Kayla is actually like, ‘I’m glad you’re talking to someone else but me.’”

Watch the video above to see how Lochte and Bennett fared on their friendship test!