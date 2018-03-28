The mystery surrounding Beyoncé continues. Ryan Murphy jokingly announced on Instagram on Tuesday, March 27, that his next TV project will be American Crime Story: Who Bit Beyoncé?

“It’s happening,” the Emmy-winning screenwriter, 52, captioned a photo of the title of faux series over a black background. “Who should play Beyoncé?”

Murphy is best known for his work on several successful TV shows, including Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Feud. And in February, he signed a five-year deal with Netflix that is worth as much as $300 million, according to The New York Times.

As previously reported, Tiffany Haddish revealed in a recent interview with GQ that Queen Bey, 36, was bitten on her face by an unnamed actress at a party in December. “I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah,’” the Girls Trip actress, 38, told the magazine. “I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

The revelation sent Beyoncé’s legion of fans, collectively known as the Beyhive, into a frenzy, causing the hashtag #WhoBitBeyonce to become a trending topic on Twitter on Monday, March 26.

The “Formation” singer was overwhelmed with all of the support she received in wake of the news. “She thinks it’s sweet people are so concerned, but also doesn’t want to make life hard for the person that did it,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively. “Beyoncé’s team is being contacted by almost everyone they’ve ever met! They are getting texts and calls asking, ‘Were you there? What did you see? Have you heard anything?’ It’s pretty insane for anyone that works with Beyoncé.”

