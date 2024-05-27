Ryan Phillippe took a walk down memory lane with a photo of ex-wife Reese Witherspoon.

“We were hot and drenched in late 90’s angst @reesewitherpoon (such a cooler time than today),” Phillippe, 49, captioned a photo of himself and Witherspoon just a few years into their marriage, via Instagram Story on Monday, May 27.

The pic, which was actually taken in July 2001 at a Legally Blonde party in the Hamptons, showed Witherspoon in a black and white striped halter dress while Phillippe wore a blue and white striped tank top with gray trousers.

He also seemed nostalgic for his mohawk, sharing another snap of his spiky ‘do set to The Smashing Pumpkins’ 1995 hit “Bullet With Butterfly Wings.”

Witherspoon and Phillippe met on the actress’ 21st birthday in March 1997 and dated for two years before they tied the knot just after Cruel Intentions hit theaters. They welcomed daughter Ava in September 1999 and son Deacon in October 2003 and were married for nearly seven years before Witherspoon filed for divorce in 2006, citing irreconcilable differences.

Both actors have expanded their families with other partners since the breakup. Witherspoon was married to Jim Toth from 2011 to 2023, welcoming their son, Tennessee, in September 2011 while Phillippe welcomed daughter Kai with ex Alexis Knapp in July 2011.

The exes have remained supportive coparents in the years since their divorce. They’ve publicly celebrated Ava and Deacon’s graduations and birthdays together. While celebrating their son’s 18th birthday in 2021, Phillippe shared a photo of himself with Reese and Deacon in front of a birthday cake.

“You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup,” the proud dad captioned the snap. “I’d say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon.”

Later that year, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Phillippe and Witherspoon’s coparenting dynamic had “never been better” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ryan has been an awesome parent … and everything pretty much stops for him when his kids need him,” the source told Us. “Even during the pandemic when he’s been in literally another country, he’s present in their lives and he is still the ‘cool parent’ in their eyes. … He is really proud of who they’ve become.”

Both kids seem to be following in their parents’ Hollywood footsteps. While Ava has experimented with modeling, Deacon has released his own music and made his acting debut in 2022 on Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. As they figure out their careers, they’ve developed friendships with their parents with Phillippe calling Deacon his “best friend” on social media and Witherspoon gushing over the bonds they now have.

“That makes me want to cry, the idea of having a long relationship with adult children,” Witherspoon told Interview magazine in June 2021. “I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it’s so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now. So I’m really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life. Adult humans. I have two adult children now. It’s crazy.”