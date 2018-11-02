A ghastly affair to remember! Ryan Reynolds’ hilarious trolling war with Blake Lively continues, with the 42-year-old actor joking that his wife, 31, is cheating on him with a ghost.

The hilarity began after the New York Post tweeted a news story about a woman who claims to have had sex with 20 ghosts and who now says she’s engaged to one. Reynolds replied to the Post’s tweet, writing, “THIS is how I find out?”

Incidentally, the woman in question, Amethyst Realm, bears a passing resemblance to the A Simple Favor actress.

THIS is how I find out? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 1, 2018

Realm, 30, first made headlines last December after announcing on the British TV show ITV This Morning that she cheated on her ex-fiancé with a spirit and has had sex with at least 20 apparitions. “It started as an energy, then became physical,” she said of that first hookup. “There was pressure on my thighs and breath on my neck. I just always felt safe. I had sex with the ghost. You can feel it. It’s difficult to explain.”

Now Realm is planning to marry a ghost whom she met in February while on a trip to Australia. “I’d not had a phantom fling for a while, and as I was away on business, starting a new relationship was the last thing on my mind,” she told The Sun in an interview published last week. “Then one day, while I was walking through the bush, enjoying nature, I suddenly felt this incredible energy. A new lover had arrived.”

The ghost proposed to Realm as they celebrated their nine-month anniversary with a trip to England’s Wookey Hoke caves, she said. “There was no going down on one knee — he doesn’t have knees,” she recounted. “But for the first time, I heard him speak. I could actually hear his voice and it was beautiful. Deep, sexy and real.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds and Lively have been trolling each other for years now. In 2015, for instance, the Deadpool 2 actor told The Late Show’s David Letterman he would no longer take a bullet for his wife, as they had just become parents. (They’re now the parents of two children: daughters James, 3, and Inez, 2.)

“The second I looked in [James’] eyes, I knew in that exact moment that if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby,” he quipped.

The couple has been married since 2012.

