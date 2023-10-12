Ryan Seacrest had a bathroom mishap at Kris Jenner’s house — which led to a clogged toilet.

“I was [at the house], and I rushed over and did what I needed to do and found that the toilet paper was put where it needed to be put and the water level began to rise,” Seacrest, 48, recalled on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast on Wednesday, October 11. “I clogged the toilet.”

While Seacrest said the water “never overflowed,” it rose “up to the seat level.” His initial reaction was “panicked” before the water “began to settle down.” However, the TV host “quickly got out” of the bathroom following the incident.

Initially, Seacrest told this story when he was hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan (now Live with Kelly and Mark) in 2019, but Kelly Ripa kindly asked him to recount the tale with the same “zeal and zest” for her podcast listeners.

When Seacrest left out key details during the retelling, Ripa, 53, prompted him to explain that he wanted to “retrieve” what had gone into the toilet.

“This is only for TV,” Seacrest joked, before sharing that he used a “toilet ring cleaner” — not a “ladle” — to rectify the clogged toilet.

“It was a utensil that was convenient. It wasn’t a ladle,” he added. “You think I’m walking around with my Swiss army knife carrying around my ladle? It was the toilet ring cleaner!”

Ripa attempted to quell any embarrassment that Seacrest might have by reminding him that “everybody’s had that moment in their lives” — just maybe not in Jenner’s home.

When Seacrest first told the story in 2019, he shared more of his thought process as the toilet was overflowing.

“I’m thinking to myself, ‘What do I do?’ Do I stick my hand in there?” Seacrest joked at the time. “Do I say, ‘Hey, Khloé [Kardashian], don’t tell Kim [Kardashian] and Kourtney [Kardashian], but can you help me out over here?’ Or do I just tell Kris, ‘I think your toilet has got a problem?’”

While Jenner has never spoken publicly about the incident, her daughter Kim, 42, did react to the hilarious story.

“I actually have heard about this,” Kim said while on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2019. Seacrest went on to say that the clogged toilet occurred “at Kendall [Jenner]’s graduation party — everybody was there, the whole family.”

Kim, however, made it clear that Seacrest — who has been an executive producer of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s reality shows since Keeping Up With the Kardashians — isn’t the first houseguest who has had an issue with the bathroom.

“Let me tell you this, you’re not the first person. Can I tell you why?” Kim said. “It’s in a black room. OK, so the whole bathroom is pitch black. Black walls, black marble floors … black toilet, black toilet paper. Black, like, antiqued mirror.”

Because the room was so dark, Kim said her mom “framed” directions for how to flush the toilet.

“She put it on the sink, saying, ‘Instructions on How to Flush the Toilet: 1. Put your hand on the left side of the toilet, go down and feel for a circular button,’” Kim said. “By the way, if you clogged it, the whole room’s black, [so] unless it smelled no one would ever be able to know.”